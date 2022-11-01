Romanian wheat lowest offered in Iraq's purchase tender

Adds detail, comment from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The lowest price offer submitted in a tender from Iraq’s state grains board to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat was believed to be $469 a tonne c&f for wheat to be sourced from Romania, European traders said on Tuesday.

The offer was said to have been submitted by trading company Agro-Chirnogi, they said.

No purchase has yet been reported and the offers are still being considered, traders said.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender had been delayed to Oct. 30 with offers now having to remain valid until Nov. 3. Some 11 companies participated.

The wheat can be sourced from optional origins but Russian wheat cannot be offered, they said.

“With the crisis about whether Ukraine’s safe shipping channel has been closed there was only one offer of Ukrainian wheat,” one trader said.

Ukrainian wheat was offered at $490 a tonne c&f.

Two offers were reported for U.S.-origin wheat, the lowest at $560 a tonne c&f.

Other offers included Polish wheat at $477.39 a tonne c&f and Lithuanian at $499 a tonne c&f.

The lowest offer for Canadian wheat was estimated at $489.80 a tonne c&f and the lowest price for Australian wheat was $525 a tonne c&f.

Volumes in Iraq's tenders are nominal and the country often buys more than sought. Iraq said on Oct. 17 the country 5 million tonnes of wheat in 2023, including at least 2 million in the first four months of the new year.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

