Romanian wheat lowest FOB offer at Egypt tender - traders

Adds details
CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Monday was $356.45 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat on a free-on-board basis, traders said.
The offer was presented by CHS.
Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender.
The deadline for offers is Monday, Nov 7. Offers can be submitted on a free-on-board (FOB) or cost and freight (C&F) basis, for payment using 180-day letters of credit, it said.
Shipping for offers will be from Dec. 15-30 and/or Jan. 1-15, 2023, it added.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per tonne:
Supplier
Quantity (KMT)
Origin
FOB ($)
C&F
Shipment
Comment
Grain Flour
40
Russian
369.95
Dec
Grain Flour
40
Russian
373
Jan
Soufflet
60
French
363.75
Jan
LDC
55
French
383.81
Dec
OR
LDC
55
French
383.81
Jan
OR
ADM
60
Romanian
383
Jan
Sierentz
30
Russian
386
Dec
CIF
AgroChirnogi
60
Romanian
366.93
Jan
Olam
60
French
388.5
Jan
Bunge
60
French
367.5
Jan
CHS
60
Romanian
356.45
Dec
OR
CHS
60
Romanian
356.77
Jan
OR
Cargill
55
Russian
370
Dec
AMS Ameropa
60
Romanian
359.4
Dec
Buildcom
55
Bulgarian
383.83
Jan
Aston FFI
60
Russian
375
Dec
OR
Aston FFI
2x30
Russian
375
Dec
OR
Aston AI. SA
60
Russian
380
Jan
OR
Aston AI. SA
2x30
Russian
380
Jan
OR
Solaris
60
Russian
372.5
Dec
Solaris
60
Russian
374.5
Jan
Viterra
60
Russian
378.86
Dec
Viterra
60
French
386.5
Dec
Viterra
60
French
386.25
Jan
Lecureur
60
French
389.25
Dec
Egyptian African
30
Russian
400
Dec
OR
Egyptian African
30
Ukrainian
400
Dec
No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected later on Monday.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)
((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.