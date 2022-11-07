Romanian wheat lowest FOB offer at Egypt tender - traders

Adds details

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Monday was $356.45 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat on a free-on-board basis, traders said.

The offer was presented by CHS.

Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender.

The deadline for offers is Monday, Nov 7. Offers can be submitted on a free-on-board (FOB) or cost and freight (C&F) basis, for payment using 180-day letters of credit, it said.

Shipping for offers will be from Dec. 15-30 and/or Jan. 1-15, 2023, it added.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Quantity (KMT)

Origin

FOB ($)

C&F

Shipment

Comment

Grain Flour

40

Russian

369.95

Dec

Grain Flour

40

Russian

373

Jan

Soufflet

60

French

363.75

Jan

LDC

55

French

383.81

Dec

OR

LDC

55

French

383.81

Jan

OR

ADM

60

Romanian

383

Jan

Sierentz

30

Russian

386

Dec

CIF

AgroChirnogi

60

Romanian

366.93

Jan

Olam

60

French

388.5

Jan

Bunge

60

French

367.5

Jan

CHS

60

Romanian

356.45

Dec

OR

CHS

60

Romanian

356.77

Jan

OR

Cargill

55

Russian

370

Dec

AMS Ameropa

60

Romanian

359.4

Dec

Buildcom

55

Bulgarian

383.83

Jan

Aston FFI

60

Russian

375

Dec

OR

Aston FFI

2x30

Russian

375

Dec

OR

Aston AI. SA

60

Russian

380

Jan

OR

Aston AI. SA

2x30

Russian

380

Jan

OR

Solaris

60

Russian

372.5

Dec

Solaris

60

Russian

374.5

Jan

Viterra

60

Russian

378.86

Dec

Viterra

60

French

386.5

Dec

Viterra

60

French

386.25

Jan

Lecureur

60

French

389.25

Dec

Egyptian African

30

Russian

400

Dec

OR

Egyptian African

30

Ukrainian

400

Dec

No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected later on Monday.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

