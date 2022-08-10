Commodities

Romanian wheat harvest may drop 18% this year -agriculture minister

Contributor
Luiza Ilie Reuters
Published

Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday.

BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday.

The European Union state, one of the bloc's largest grain exporters, reaped a record grain crop in 2021, including 11.3 million tonnes of wheat. Daea told reporters he expected to present full harvest figures next week.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular