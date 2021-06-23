Romanian rates to stay low, inflation under control -Isarescu

Adds governor comments, details

BUCHAREST, June 23 (Reuters) - Interest rates in Romania are likely to remain extremely low but the country's high budget and current account deficits constrained the central bank from cutting as deeply as regional and European Union peers, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday.

Romania's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at a record low 1.25% in May while also raising its annual inflation forecast to above-target this year.

"Interest rates in Romania for both loans and deposits are at extremely low levels, they are below the inflation rate, although because of double deficits we cannot match rate levels in the EU or some countries in the region," Isarescu told a financial seminar.

"Rates are low, even if they are somewhat higher than in other countries, and they will probably remain low because we are managing to keep inflation under control."

Isarescu also said near-zero interest rates seen in western states could be dangerous and lead to credit bubbles.

Central and eastern European states have the EU's highest inflation rates and on Tuesday the Hungarian central bank became the first in the bloc to start raising borrowing costs, with Czech policymakers expected to follow on Wednesday.

In Romania, where policymakers forecast inflation of 4.1% at the end of the year but see it returning to within their 2.5-3.5% target next year, analysts do not expect rate hikes before 2022.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat at 4.9259 after Isarescu's comments.

"We expect (Romania) to be the last in the region to hike the main interest rate," BCR Bank chief economist Ciprian Dascalu said.

"The first step towards tightening monetary policy will be a firmer management of market liquidity, which gives them a lot of flexibility. Compared with other countries in the region they have an interest rate differential which enables them to wait."

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Catherine Evans)

