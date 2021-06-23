Romanian rates are low but high deficits impose limits-cenbank governor

BUCHAREST, June 23 (Reuters) - Loan and deposit interest rates in Romania are extremely low, even as high budget and current account deficits prevent the central bank from going as low as other countries in the region and the European Union, Governor Mugur Isarescu said.

Romania's central bank raised its annual inflation forecasts for this year and next, with short-term price rises driven above target by strong domestic demand and higher energy prices.

In May, the bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.25%.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Toby Chopra)

