Romanian rates are low but high deficits impose limits-cenbank governor

Contributor
Luiza Ilie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Loan and deposit interest rates in Romania are extremely low, even as high budget and current account deficits prevent the central bank from going as low as other countries in the region and the European Union, Governor Mugur Isarescu said.

BUCHAREST, June 23 (Reuters) - Loan and deposit interest rates in Romania are extremely low, even as high budget and current account deficits prevent the central bank from going as low as other countries in the region and the European Union, Governor Mugur Isarescu said.

Romania's central bank raised its annual inflation forecasts for this year and next, with short-term price rises driven above target by strong domestic demand and higher energy prices.

In May, the bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.25%.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More