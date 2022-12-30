Romanian prosecutors want Andrew Tate's arrest to be extended

Credit: REUTERS/INQUAM PHOTOS/Octav Ganea

December 30, 2022 — 06:22 am EST

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Romanian prosecutors asked a Bucharest court on Friday to extend by 30 days the arrest of ex-kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate, prosecutors from the anti organised crime unit said in a statement.

Tate was detained on Thursday on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

He has declined to comment but his lawyer has confirmed he has been detained.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: anna.wlodarczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.