Romanian power producer Hidroelectrica to distribute dividends worth $1.37 bln

BUCHAREST, March 28 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica ROH2O.BX said on Thursday it will ask shareholders to approve the distribution of its entire 2023 net profit of 6.3 billion lei ($1.37 billion) as dividends at a meeting on April 29.

($1 = 4.6112 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alan Charlish)

