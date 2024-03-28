News & Insights

Romanian power producer Hidroelectrica to distribute dividends worth $1.37 bln

March 28, 2024 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, March 28 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica ROH2O.BX said on Thursday it will ask shareholders to approve the distribution of its entire 2023 net profit of 6.3 billion lei ($1.37 billion) as dividends at a meeting on April 29.

($1 = 4.6112 lei)

