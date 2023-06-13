News & Insights

Romanian inflation rises above expectations to 10.64% y/y in May

June 13, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Antonis Pothitos and Anna Banacka for Reuters ->

June 13 (Reuters) - Romania's consumer price inflation ROCPI=ECI rose to 10.64% on the year in May from +11.23% the previous month, exceeding expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put Romanian inflation at +10.55% year-on-year, above the central bank's 1.5%-3.5% target.

Data showed prices rose 0.64% on the month in May, with food prices up 0.8%, non-food prices up 0.36% and services up 1.08%.

