Romanian Hidroelectrica's IPO seen at end-2021 at the earliest

Contributor
Luiza Ilie Reuters
Published

BUCHAREST, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A planned initial public offering of a minority stake in Romanian state power producer Hidroelectrica could take place by the end of this year at the earliest pending legislative changes, chief executive Bogdan Badea said on Monday.

The new centre-right government of Prime Minister Florin Citu aims to eliminate a bill approved by parliament last year which postpones any plans to list or privatise state firms by two years, a move analysts said would stunt capital markets.

Prior to the new coronavirus outbreak and the IPO-postponing bill, Hidroelectrica had hoped to list a minority stake in 2020.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

