Romanian govt to slightly lower 2022 budget deficit target to 5.7%/GDP

BUCHAREST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Romania's coalition government will lower its budget deficit for this year marginally to 5.7% of gross domestic product from 5.8%, a draft budget revision that boosts revenue and economic growth assumptions showed late on Tuesday.

Consolidated budget revenues are expected to rise, partially driven by higher receipts from windfall energy taxes. The economy is expected to grow 4.6% overall this year, compared with an initial forecast of 3.5%.

In nominal terms, the deficit target remains unchanged at 80.1 billion lei ($16.96 billion). Romania aims to gradually lower its deficit below the EU's 3% limit by 2024.

The European Commission, the International Monetary Fund, Romania's central bank and ratings agencies have warned this year that the fiscal deficit and low revenue collection were a main risk to the economy.

The country collects budget revenue worth around 30% of gross domestic product, significantly below the EU average of roughly 46% of GDP, and spends most of it on public sector wages, pensions and subsidies.

($1 = 4.7234 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

