Romanian govt aims to list Hidroelectrica, CEC stakes within a year-FinMin

Luiza Ilie Reuters
Romania's Liberal minority government aims to list state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica and bank CEC on the bourse within a year, Finance Minister Florin Citu said late on Thursday.

"The listing project for Hidroelectrica is advanced, it is ... in the Liberal Party's governing programme," Citu told private television station Digi24.

"The same for CEC Bank. About a year is the deadline, at least 20% of its shares will be traded on the bourse."

