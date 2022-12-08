Romanian government set to approve 2023 budget plan

Adds details, quotes

BUCHAREST, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Romania's coalition government will approve the 2023 budget plan on Thursday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, with an aim to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.4% of gross domestic product and use European Union recovery funds to drive up public investment.

The draft, released by the finance ministry earlier this week, envisions public investment spending of 7.22% of GDP in 2023, or 112 billion lei ($24.00 billion).

This year's investment target is 6.24% of GDP but is unlikely to be met as weak administrative capacity makes infrastructure projects challenging.

"Next year's budget is built on an investment volume I'd call historic," Finance Minister Adrian Caciu told a financial coference earlier this week.

"I would like to see it met, I think we all want the investments we put in the budget to be realised."

Ciuca said the budget plan will go to parliament, which has the final say and is expected to approve it by Dec. 15.

The budget aims to lower the deficit from this year's target of 5.74% as sovereign ratings depend on the government's ability to reduce the shortfall.

Romania's infrastructure is among the EU's least developed, with massive investment needs in transport, healthcare and education, and analysts said EU funds will make a big difference even if the country does not tap all of them.

The budget boosts defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from 2.0% at present, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and raises budgets for intelligence services to counter hybrid attacks.

The budget also makes room for a 12.5% pension hike, an increase in the minimum wage and one-off payments for low-income pensioners.

($1 = 4.6674 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.