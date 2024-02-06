Romanian gas producer Romgaz plans bond issue in H2-report

BUCHAREST, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz plans to issue bonds worth 500 million euros ($537.70 million) in the second half of this year to partially fund a deepwater gas project in the Black Sea, its chief executive was quoted saying on Tuesday.

Romgaz has partnered with oil and gas group OMV Petrom ROSNP.BX to develop the Neptun Deep Black Sea gas project, one of the European Union's most significant natural gas deposits, which is expected to cost 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) to be split evenly between the two companies.

Neptun Deep is expected to hold recoverable volumes of around 100 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, with first gas expected in 2027.

"As previously mentioned, our intention is to issue a first tranche of 500 million euros of a medium term notes (MTN) programme in the second half of the year," Romgaz chief executive Razvan Popescu was quoted saying by financial daily Ziarul Financiar.

Last year, Popescu said the company would look at two separate issues worth an indicative amount of 1 billion euros.

Gas producers have said there is huge potential for further gas discoveries in Romania's Black Sea, where the European Union state has an estimated 200 bcm of reserves that promise to help diversify supply in the region.

Earlier this month, OMV Petrom said it will ramp up investments to roughly 8 billion lei ($1.73 billion) a year for the next three years, driven by its Neptun Deep offshore gas project in the Black Sea and renewable power projects.

($1 = 0.9299 euros)

($1 = 4.6221 lei)

