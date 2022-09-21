Romanian energy min expects Black Sea gas investment decision by end-2022

Adds detail

BUCHAREST, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A final investment decision in a long-awaited Romanian offshore Black Sea project should be announced by year-end, earlier than the developer's deadline, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday.

Romanian oil and gas firm OMV Petrom ROSNP.BX said earlier this year it would need more information on a newly amended offshore gas law before it makes a final investment call on its Neptun Deep Black Sea project in mid-2023.

OMV Petrom plans to develop the project, where it discovered 1.5-3 trillion cubic feet of gas, with state-owned producer Romgaz SNG.BX.

Petrom and other developers put their Black Sea projects on hold in 2018 with the introduction of a tax in offshore gas income without public debate.

After years of stalling, Romanian lawmakers amended the law earlier this year, reducing the tax and removing export restrictions in a bid to unlock investment in the Black Sea where the country has an estimated 200 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas.

OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere has said pending government clarification on free market principles in the law an investment decision could be made next year, with first gas reached by the start of 2027.

"I believe the offshore law is sufficiently clear," Popescu told reporters on the sidelines of an energy seminar. "I told them I would like the decision to be made as soon as possible, by ... the end of the year."

Popescu also said he was convinced producer Romgaz would begin extracting gas from its onshore deep Caragele field in 2024.

The company announced its biggest find in three decades at Caragele in 2017, saying it held an estimated 25-27 bcm of gas.

