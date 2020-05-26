Romanian economy seen contracting 14.4% y/y in Q2-convergence report

Adds details

BUCHAREST, May 26 (Reuters) - Romania's economy is expected to contract 14.4% on the year in the second quarter following a two-month lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, with a recovery seen in the fourth quarter, the government's 2020 convergence report showed.

The European Union state has so far confirmed 18,283 cases and 1,207 deaths. The government expects the economy to contract 1.9% overall this year, less than analysts' estimates.

Romania's economy grew a more than expected 2.4% on the year in the first quarter.

"A sharp reduction of economic activity is estimated for the second quarter, with the quarterly outlook showcasing a V-shape, with ... effective recovery in the fourth quarter," the report, published by the finance ministry, showed.

"In the medium term, the most likely scenario is one in which economic growth returns to its 3-4% estimated potential before the COVID-19 pandemic."

The report said a likely source of uncertainty for 2021 stemmed from a potential second wave of infections in October-November of this year.

While coronavirus-related economic stimulus measures, along with previously approved wage and pension hikes, have pushed the budget deficit target to 6.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, the report estimated the current account deficit would fall to 4.1% of GDP from 4.6% in 2019.

The report also expects unemployment to average 4.4% this year. Gross government debt will rise to 40.9% of GDP this year from 35.2% in 2019.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, Romania was struggling with rising budget and current account deficits fuelled by fiscal generosity by a previous centre-left cabinet.

Facing local and parliamentary elections this year, the centrist minority government has to weigh whether to push through with a previously approved 40% hike in pensions from September, which could trigger a rating downgrade and pressure financial assets.

