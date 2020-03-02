Romanian central bank's FX reserves rise in February

BUCHAREST, March 2 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, rose by 325 million euros to 35.8 billion euros ($39.79 billion) in February, the bank said on Monday.

Inflows were 1,371 million euros, representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into finance ministry and European Commission's accounts.

Outflows were 1,046 million euros, and reflected changes in credit institutions' foreign currency required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt.

The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 136 million euros in March.

($1 = 0.8998 euros)

