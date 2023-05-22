News & Insights

Romanian central bank unanimously voted to hold key rate at 7.00% - minutes

May 22, 2023 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, May 22 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank board unanimously voted to hold the benchmark interest rate at 7.00% at its meeting on May 10, minutes showed on Monday.

Earlier this month, the bank slightly raised its annual inflation forecast for this year, but kept its much lower forecast for end-2024 unchanged, largely driven by lower commodity prices and easing supply concerns.

