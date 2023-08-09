Romanian central bank lifts inflation outlook, flags 'high for longer' interest rates

Updates throughout with inflation forecasts, risks, quote, rate outlook

BUCHAREST, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank on Wednesday raised its annual inflation forecasts for this year and next, and its governor said interest rates would likely stay "high for longer" to tackle strong price growth.

The bank said the government's pending tax changes - necessary to curb a rising budget deficit - significantly raised the outlook's uncertainty.

Earlier this week, policymakers kept their benchmark interest rate ROINTR=ECI on hold at 7.00%, where it has sat since the start of 2023.

Governor Mugur Isarescu said that Romania's monetary policy could have been tightened further but that would have led to recession.

Instead, policymakers will likely compensate by keeping interest rates higher for longer until "it becomes certain inflation will fall below 7.0%," he said.

Analysts have said they expected policymakers to keep rates on hold throughout 2023 and use market liquidity management as a tool to loosen or tighten policy, depending on exchange rate developments and inflation readings.

The bank expects inflation at 7.5% in December, above the level Isarescu indicated before rates cuts can be considered and compared with a previous forecast of 7.1%.

It sees inflation at 4.4% at the end of 2024, compared with 4.2% forecast previously and staying above its 1.5%-3.5% target band.

The bank said it expected July's annual inflation reading, due later this week, to show price growth fell into single digits for the first time in a year and a half.

Isarescu also said wage sensitive services will contribute to high inflation.

The latest forecasts do not take into account planned tax hikes by the coalition government of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, which has overestimated its revenue target for the year and is set to overshoot a budget deficit target of 4.4% of gross domestic product.

The coalition has yet to agree a final package of tax increases meant to reassure the European Commission it is committed to lowering its public deficit below the bloc's 3% threshold.

That is needed to continue to receive recovery and development funds that Isarescu said were essential to boosting investment and growing the economy.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Jason Hovet and Barbara Lewis)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

