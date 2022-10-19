Romanian cenbank unanimously voted for lift key rate to 6.25% - minutes

BUCHAREST, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank board unanimously voted to keep up the pace of monetary policy tightening and hike interest rates by 75 basis points to 6.25% at the Oct. 5 meeting as short-term inflation prospects deteriorated, minutes showed on Wednesday.

The bank also said the leu currency remained vulnerable on account of the European Union state's widening current account deficit and uncertainty over fiscal tightening, but that "the narrowing of the short-term interest rate differential, given the quasi-halt in key rate hikes by central banks in the region" could help the unit.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alison Williams)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

