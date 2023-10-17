News & Insights

Commodities

Romanian Black Sea port shipped 10.5 mln T Ukrainian grain Jan-Sept

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

October 17, 2023 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine shipped 10.5 million metric tons of grains through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta in the first nine months of the year, the port authority told Reuters on Tuesday.

Constanta Port data, which does not include volumes handled through smaller Romanian Danube ports such as Galati, showed that 9.2 million tons of Ukrainian grain left port in the first eight months.

Overall, the port shipped 25.1 million tons of grains in January-September, the authority said, its previous annual record high.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.