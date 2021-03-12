Cryptocurrencies

Romanian Barber Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $620K in Crypto

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published

A barber in Romania suspected of stealing $620,000 in cryptocurrency from an unnamed company in the Cayman Islands has been apprehended.

  • Ionel Roman, 38, from the southern city of Craiova, was arrested on March 5, charged with hacking, IT fraud and money laundering.
  • According to a statement by prosecutors, Roman launched a cyberattack on a Cayman Islands-based company, described as “the seventh largest cryptocurrency operator in the world,” in late Janaury.
  • The barber then transferred $620,000-worth of crypto to several people who paid him in fiat currency.
  • Roman withdrew this money in numerous sums of 10,000 lei ($2,449) circumventing the need to provide identity credentials, according to the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).
  • DIICOT seized 10,800 lei from Roman’s home along with various items of electronic equipment.

See also: EXMO Exchange Taps Ledger Vault to Help Secure User Assets After 2020 Hack

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    Mar 4, 2021

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular