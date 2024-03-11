News & Insights

Romania to tender 2 GW of green power projects through CfD support scheme-EnergyMin

March 11, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, March 11 (Reuters) - Romania will launch 2000 MW worth of solar and wind power projects this year to be financed through a pending EU-funded contract-for-difference (CfD) support scheme, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Monday.

The CfD support scheme amounts to 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) and will ultimately cover 5 GW worth of projects, Burduja said.

($1 = 0.9143 euros)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alan Charlish)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.