Romania to tender 2 GW of green power projects through CfD support scheme-EnergyMin

BUCHAREST, March 11 (Reuters) - Romania will launch 2000 MW worth of solar and wind power projects this year to be financed through a pending EU-funded contract-for-difference (CfD) support scheme, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Monday.

The CfD support scheme amounts to 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) and will ultimately cover 5 GW worth of projects, Burduja said.

($1 = 0.9143 euros)

