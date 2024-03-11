Romania to launch green power projects through CfD support scheme soon, minister says

Adds energy minister comment, auction price levels

BUCHAREST, March 11 (Reuters) - Romania will soon launch its first auction of onshore renewable energy projects through a contract-for-difference (CfD) support scheme funded by the European Union, with a maximum price of 91 euros per megawatt hour for solar projects and 93 euros for wind, its energy minister said on Monday.

The long-awaited CfD scheme is a low-carbon energy-support scheme which allows the price of electricity to be set at an agreed level for 15 years. The first auction will offer 2 GW worth of onshore wind and solar energy projects.

Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said the European Commission approved the scheme in early March, with final approval from the EU's Modernisation Fund expected by the end of the month.

Romania seeks to lower its carbon emissions to meet the EU's emissions reduction goals and to bolster energy security, which has become a more urgent issue since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Romania uses a mix of gas, coal, hydro, nuclear and renewables for electricity generation and has committed to phasing out lignite - or brown coal – under its EU-funded recovery aid package.

"Romania is the first country using the Modernisation Fund to finance its CfD scheme," Burduja said, adding the EU state will auction an additional 3 GW worth of projects in 2025.

"My expectation is that prices will fall significantly below this ceiling," Burduja said.

Romania connected new power production capacity worth 624 MW to the national grid in 2023 including solar, wind and hydrocarbons, almost 10 times higher than in 2022.

($1 = 0.9138 euros)

