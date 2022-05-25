Romania to fly military MIG-21 jets for one more year

BUCHAREST, May 25 (Reuters) - NATO member Romania will continue flying its remaining fleet of military MiG 21 LanceR jets for one more year until May 15, 2023, as it speeds up a planned purchase of second-hand F-16s from Norway, the defence ministry said.

In April, the ministry had decided to ground them immediately given their considerable high accident rate.

Romania has a small fleet of F-16 fighter jets acquired from Portugal and is in the process of buying an additional 32 F-16 jets from Norway, which will give it an additional two air squadrons.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

