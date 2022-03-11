Romania to amend tax seen blocking Black Sea gas investment in a month

BUCHAREST, March 11 (Reuters) - Romania's offshore gas tax that has held up big projects in the Black Sea is set to be revised by parliament within a month, the leaders of the country's ruling coalition said on Friday, after meeting United States Vice President Kamala Harris in Bucharest.

The tax on offshore projects is the last remnant of a series of restrictions on the country's energy sector that the government has so far failed to reverse.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Editing by Louise Heavens)

