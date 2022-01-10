Romania sells fewer Nov. 2025 bonds than planned, yield up

BUCHAREST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a less than planned 413.2 million lei ($94.63 million) worth of Nov. 2025 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 4.92%, central bank data showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei, last issued the paper in December at an average yield of 4.88%.
Romania has sold rougly 1.23 billion lei worth of bonds so far in January. Debt managers plan to issue 75 billion lei worth of domestic debt this year and tap roughly 10 billion euros from foreign markets.
Series: ROJ0LNOCKHR8
Issue date
12/01/2022
08/12/2021
Auction date
10/01/2022
06/12/2021
Maturity
25/11/2025
25/11/2025
Avg.yield (%)
4.92
4.88
Avg. accepted price
95.0965
95.1258
Highest accepted yield (%)
4.96
4.89
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.04
0.01
Total bids
455.2 mln lei
273.8 mln lei
Allotted
413.2 mln lei
125.8 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.1
2.17
($1 = 4.3663 lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
