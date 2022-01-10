Romania sells fewer Nov. 2025 bonds than planned, yield up

BUCHAREST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a less than planned 413.2 million lei ($94.63 million) worth of Nov. 2025 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 4.92%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei, last issued the paper in December at an average yield of 4.88%.

Romania has sold rougly 1.23 billion lei worth of bonds so far in January. Debt managers plan to issue 75 billion lei worth of domestic debt this year and tap roughly 10 billion euros from foreign markets.

Series: ROJ0LNOCKHR8

Issue date

12/01/2022

08/12/2021

Auction date

10/01/2022

06/12/2021

Maturity

25/11/2025

25/11/2025

Avg.yield (%)

4.92

4.88

Avg. accepted price

95.0965

95.1258

Highest accepted yield (%)

4.96

4.89

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.04

0.01

Total bids

455.2 mln lei

273.8 mln lei

Allotted

413.2 mln lei

125.8 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.1

2.17

($1 = 4.3663 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

