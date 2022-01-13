Romania sells 915 mln lei of Sept. 2031 bonds, rejects all bids for one-year T-bills

BUCHAREST, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a more than planned 915 million lei ($212.26 million) worth of Sept. 2031 bonds at an average accepted yield of 5.45% on Thursday, but rejected all bids at a tender for one-year treasury bills, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei of the bonds, last issued the paper in December at an average yield of 5.43%. They sold 11-month treasury bills in August at 2.27%.

Romania has sold 2.2 billion lei worth of bonds so far in January. Debt managers plan to issue 75 billion lei worth of domestic debt this year and tap roughly 10 billion euros from foreign markets.

Series: RO1631DBN055

Issue date

17/01/2022

15/12/2021

Auction date

13/01/2022

13/12/2021

Maturity

24/09/2031

24/09/2031

Avg.yield (pct)

5.45

5.43

Avg. accepted price

86.7072

86.7283

Highest accepted yield

5.45

5.44

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.00

0.01

Total bids

1.98 bln lei

1.11 bln lei

Allotted

915 mln lei

628.0 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

2.2

1.8

($1 = 4.3108 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

