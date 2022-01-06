Romania sells 710 mln lei of April 2036, July 2029 bonds, yields rise
BUCHAREST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Romania sold a planned 200 million lei ($45.82 million) worth of April 2036 treasury bonds and 510 million lei ($116.85 million) of July 2029 bonds on Thursday at an average accepted yield of 5.62% and 5.30%, respectively, central bank data showed.
Debt managers last sold 2036 paper in December at an average yield 0f 5.32%. They sold 2029 bonds in November at 5.26%.
Romania aims to sell 5 billion lei worth of domestic debt in January. Its gross funding needs for 2022 stand at 145.4 billion lei, the finance ministry said. Debt managers plan to issue 75 billion lei worth of domestic debt and tap roughly 10 billion euros from foreign markets.
Series: RO1J9H39WKT4
Issue date
10/01/2022
20/12/2021
Auction date
06/01/2022
16/12/2021
Maturity
28/04/2036
28/04/2036
Avg.yield (pct)
5.62
5.32
Avg. accepted price
86.7703
89.3858
Highest accepted yield
5.69
5.36
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.07
0.04
Total bids
316.5 mln lei
444.43 mln lei
Allotted
200.0 mln lei
228.0 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.6
1.9
Series: RO3B41D8EX14
Issue date
10/01/2022
22/11/2021
Auction date
06/01/2022
18/11/2021
Maturity
25/07/2029
25/07/2029
Avg.yield (pct)
5.30
5.26
Avg. accepted price
97.2114
97.4105
Highest accepted yield
5.34
5.27
Tail (highest yield average yield)
0.04
0.01
Total bids
724 mln lei
584.4 mln lei
Allotted
510 mln lei
544.4 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.4
1.1
($1 = 4.3646 lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
