Romania sells 710 mln lei of April 2036, July 2029 bonds, yields rise

BUCHAREST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Romania sold a planned 200 million lei ($45.82 million) worth of April 2036 treasury bonds and 510 million lei ($116.85 million) of July 2029 bonds on Thursday at an average accepted yield of 5.62% and 5.30%, respectively, central bank data showed.

Debt managers last sold 2036 paper in December at an average yield 0f 5.32%. They sold 2029 bonds in November at 5.26%.

Romania aims to sell 5 billion lei worth of domestic debt in January. Its gross funding needs for 2022 stand at 145.4 billion lei, the finance ministry said. Debt managers plan to issue 75 billion lei worth of domestic debt and tap roughly 10 billion euros from foreign markets.

Series: RO1J9H39WKT4

Issue date

10/01/2022

20/12/2021

Auction date

06/01/2022

16/12/2021

Maturity

28/04/2036

28/04/2036

Avg.yield (pct)

5.62

5.32

Avg. accepted price

86.7703

89.3858

Highest accepted yield

5.69

5.36

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.07

0.04

Total bids

316.5 mln lei

444.43 mln lei

Allotted

200.0 mln lei

228.0 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.6

1.9

Series: RO3B41D8EX14

Issue date

10/01/2022

22/11/2021

Auction date

06/01/2022

18/11/2021

Maturity

25/07/2029

25/07/2029

Avg.yield (pct)

5.30

5.26

Avg. accepted price

97.2114

97.4105

Highest accepted yield

5.34

5.27

Tail (highest yield average yield)

0.04

0.01

Total bids

724 mln lei

584.4 mln lei

Allotted

510 mln lei

544.4 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.4

1.1

($1 = 4.3646 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

