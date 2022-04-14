Romania sells 579.4 mln lei of July 2029 bonds, yields up

Contributors
Adrianna Ebert Reuters
Patrycja Zaras Reuters
Romania sold a more than planned 579.4 million lei ($127.89 million) worth of July 2029 bonds on Thursday at an average accepted yield of 6.68%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 300 million lei of the 2029 bonds, last tendered them in March at an average accepted yield of 6.49%.

Series: RO3B41D8EX14

Issue date

18/04/2022

14/03/2022

Auction date

14/04/2022

10/03/2022

Maturity

25/07/2029

25/07/2029

Avg.yield (pct)

6.68

6.49

Avg. accepted price

89.6702

90.5747

Highest accepted yield

6.71

6.53

Tail (highest yield average yield)

0.03

0.04

Total bids

666.9 mln lei

814.9 mln lei

Allotted

579.4 mln lei

485.0 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.15

1.68

($1 = 4.5303 lei)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk)

