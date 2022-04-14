Romania sells 579.4 mln lei of July 2029 bonds, yields up

April 14 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 579.4 million lei ($127.89 million) worth of July 2029 bonds on Thursday at an average accepted yield of 6.68%, central bank data showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 300 million lei of the 2029 bonds, last tendered them in March at an average accepted yield of 6.49%.
Series: RO3B41D8EX14
Issue date
18/04/2022
14/03/2022
Auction date
14/04/2022
10/03/2022
Maturity
25/07/2029
25/07/2029
Avg.yield (pct)
6.68
6.49
Avg. accepted price
89.6702
90.5747
Highest accepted yield
6.71
6.53
Tail (highest yield average yield)
0.03
0.04
Total bids
666.9 mln lei
814.9 mln lei
Allotted
579.4 mln lei
485.0 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.15
1.68
($1 = 4.5303 lei)
(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk)
