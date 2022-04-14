Romania sells 579.4 mln lei of July 2029 bonds, yields up

April 14 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 579.4 million lei ($127.89 million) worth of July 2029 bonds on Thursday at an average accepted yield of 6.68%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 300 million lei of the 2029 bonds, last tendered them in March at an average accepted yield of 6.49%.

Series: RO3B41D8EX14 Issue date 18/04/2022 14/03/2022 Auction date 14/04/2022 10/03/2022 Maturity 25/07/2029 25/07/2029 Avg.yield (pct) 6.68 6.49 Avg. accepted price 89.6702 90.5747 Highest accepted yield 6.71 6.53 Tail (highest yield average yield) 0.03 0.04 Total bids 666.9 mln lei 814.9 mln lei Allotted 579.4 mln lei 485.0 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.15 1.68 ($1 = 4.5303 lei) (Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk) ((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

