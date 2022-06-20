Romania sells 567.5 mln lei of October 2027 bonds, yields up

June 20 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold more than planned 567.5 million lei ($120.79 million) worth of Oct. 2027 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 9.23%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei of 2027 bonds last tendered them in April at an average yield of 6.37%.

Series: RO7P95F9FNY6

Issue date

22/06/2022

11/04/2022

Auction date

20/06/2022

07/04/2022

Maturity

25/10/2027

25/10/2027

Avg.yield (pct)

9.23

6.37

Avg. accepted price

72.5588

82.3716

Highest accepted yield

9.27

6.40

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.04

0.03

Total bids

589.5 mln lei

280.0 mln lei

Allotted

567.5 mln lei

196.0 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.04

1.43

($1 = 4.6981 lei)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk)

