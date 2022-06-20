Romania sells 567.5 mln lei of October 2027 bonds, yields up

June 20 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold more than planned 567.5 million lei ($120.79 million) worth of Oct. 2027 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 9.23%, central bank data showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei of 2027 bonds last tendered them in April at an average yield of 6.37%.
Series: RO7P95F9FNY6
Issue date
22/06/2022
11/04/2022
Auction date
20/06/2022
07/04/2022
Maturity
25/10/2027
25/10/2027
Avg.yield (pct)
9.23
6.37
Avg. accepted price
72.5588
82.3716
Highest accepted yield
9.27
6.40
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.04
0.03
Total bids
589.5 mln lei
280.0 mln lei
Allotted
567.5 mln lei
196.0 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.04
1.43
($1 = 4.6981 lei)
(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk)
((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.