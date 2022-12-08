Romania sells 478 mln lei of Oct. 2034 bonds, sells 301.3 mln lei of 11-month treasury bills

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 478.0 million lei ($102.41 million) worth of October 2034 bonds and a more than planned 301.3 million lei ($64.56 million) of 11-month treasury bills on Thursday with the average accepted yield at 7.78% and 6.99% respectively, central bank data showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 400 million lei of the October 2034 paper, last tendered the bonds in November at an average yield of 8.29%.
They had also planned to sell 200 million lei of 11-month treasury bills. Romania last sold similar bills in November at an average yield of 8.50%.
Series: RO4KELYFLVK4
Issue date
12/12/2022
21/11/2022
Auction date
08/12/2022
17/11/2022
Maturity
11/10/2034
11/10/2034
Avg.yield (pct)
7.78
8.29
Avg. accepted price
77.0684
73.8596
Highest accepted yield
7.80
8.32
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.02
0.03
Total bids
721.1 mln lei
1.40 bln lei
Allotted
478.0 mln lei
967.5 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.51
1.44
Series
RO5QVT7SM1A1
RO2SF85P3YM8
Issue date
12/12/2022
07/11/2022
Auction date
08/12/2022
03/11/2022
Maturity
29/11/2023
30/10/2023
Avg.yield (pct)
6.99
8.50
Avg. accepted price
93.6093
92.2207
Highest accepted yield
7.04
8.56
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.05
0.06
Total bids
390.1 mln lei
471.0 mln lei
Allotted
301.3 mln lei
378.1 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.3
1.2
($1 = 4.6673 lei)
(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk)
