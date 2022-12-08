Romania sells 478 mln lei of Oct. 2034 bonds, sells 301.3 mln lei of 11-month treasury bills

December 08, 2022 — 07:38 am EST

Written by Mateusz Rabiega and Patrycja Zaras for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 478.0 million lei ($102.41 million) worth of October 2034 bonds and a more than planned 301.3 million lei ($64.56 million) of 11-month treasury bills on Thursday with the average accepted yield at 7.78% and 6.99% respectively, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 400 million lei of the October 2034 paper, last tendered the bonds in November at an average yield of 8.29%.

They had also planned to sell 200 million lei of 11-month treasury bills. Romania last sold similar bills in November at an average yield of 8.50%.

Series: RO4KELYFLVK4

Issue date

12/12/2022

21/11/2022

Auction date

08/12/2022

17/11/2022

Maturity

11/10/2034

11/10/2034

Avg.yield (pct)

7.78

8.29

Avg. accepted price

77.0684

73.8596

Highest accepted yield

7.80

8.32

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.02

0.03

Total bids

721.1 mln lei

1.40 bln lei

Allotted

478.0 mln lei

967.5 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.51

1.44

Series

RO5QVT7SM1A1

RO2SF85P3YM8

Issue date

12/12/2022

07/11/2022

Auction date

08/12/2022

03/11/2022

Maturity

29/11/2023

30/10/2023

Avg.yield (pct)

6.99

8.50

Avg. accepted price

93.6093

92.2207

Highest accepted yield

7.04

8.56

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.05

0.06

Total bids

390.1 mln lei

471.0 mln lei

Allotted

301.3 mln lei

378.1 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.3

1.2

($1 = 4.6673 lei)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

