Romania sells 478 mln lei of Oct. 2034 bonds, sells 301.3 mln lei of 11-month treasury bills

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 478.0 million lei ($102.41 million) worth of October 2034 bonds and a more than planned 301.3 million lei ($64.56 million) of 11-month treasury bills on Thursday with the average accepted yield at 7.78% and 6.99% respectively, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 400 million lei of the October 2034 paper, last tendered the bonds in November at an average yield of 8.29%.

They had also planned to sell 200 million lei of 11-month treasury bills. Romania last sold similar bills in November at an average yield of 8.50%.

Series: RO4KELYFLVK4

Issue date 12/12/2022 21/11/2022 Auction date 08/12/2022 17/11/2022 Maturity 11/10/2034 11/10/2034 Avg.yield (pct) 7.78 8.29 Avg. accepted price 77.0684 73.8596 Highest accepted yield 7.80 8.32 Tail (highest yield minus average yield) 0.02 0.03 Total bids 721.1 mln lei 1.40 bln lei Allotted 478.0 mln lei 967.5 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.51 1.44 Series RO5QVT7SM1A1 RO2SF85P3YM8 Issue date 12/12/2022 07/11/2022 Auction date 08/12/2022 03/11/2022 Maturity 29/11/2023 30/10/2023 Avg.yield (pct) 6.99 8.50 Avg. accepted price 93.6093 92.2207 Highest accepted yield 7.04 8.56 Tail (highest yield minus average yield) 0.05 0.06 Total bids 390.1 mln lei 471.0 mln lei Allotted 301.3 mln lei 378.1 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.3 1.2 ($1 = 4.6673 lei) (Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk) ((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

