Romania sells 441.3 mln lei of Feb 2029 bonds

February 29, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

Written by Rafal Wojciech Nowak and Marta Maciag for Reuters ->

Feb 29(Reuters) - Romania sold a less than planned 441.3 million lei ($96.26 million) worth of Feb 2029 treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.32%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei of the paper, last tendered the bonds in August 2022 at an average yield of 7.75%.

Series: ROVRZSEM43E4

Issue date

04/03/2024

16/08/2022

Auction date

29/02/2024

11/08/2022

Maturity

12/02/2029

12/02/2029

Avg.yield (pct)

6.32

7.75

Avg. accepted price

94.5159

86.3067

Highest accepted yield

6.34

7.81

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.02

0.06

Total bids

531.3 mln lei

1.25 bln lei

Allotted

441.3 mln lei

938.5 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.20

1.33

($1 = 4.5846 lei)

(Reporting by Rafal Wojciech Nowak and Marta Maciag)

((RafalWojciech.Nowak@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 63))

