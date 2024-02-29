Romania sells 441.3 mln lei of Feb 2029 bonds

Feb 29(Reuters) - Romania sold a less than planned 441.3 million lei ($96.26 million) worth of Feb 2029 treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.32%, central bank data showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei of the paper, last tendered the bonds in August 2022 at an average yield of 7.75%.
Series: ROVRZSEM43E4
Issue date
04/03/2024
16/08/2022
Auction date
29/02/2024
11/08/2022
Maturity
12/02/2029
12/02/2029
Avg.yield (pct)
6.32
7.75
Avg. accepted price
94.5159
86.3067
Highest accepted yield
6.34
7.81
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.02
0.06
Total bids
531.3 mln lei
1.25 bln lei
Allotted
441.3 mln lei
938.5 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.20
1.33
($1 = 4.5846 lei)
(Reporting by Rafal Wojciech Nowak and Marta Maciag)
