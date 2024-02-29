Romania sells 441.3 mln lei of Feb 2029 bonds

Feb 29(Reuters) - Romania sold a less than planned 441.3 million lei ($96.26 million) worth of Feb 2029 treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.32%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei of the paper, last tendered the bonds in August 2022 at an average yield of 7.75%.

Series: ROVRZSEM43E4

Issue date 04/03/2024 16/08/2022 Auction date 29/02/2024 11/08/2022 Maturity 12/02/2029 12/02/2029 Avg.yield (pct) 6.32 7.75 Avg. accepted price 94.5159 86.3067 Highest accepted yield 6.34 7.81 Tail (highest yield minus average yield) 0.02 0.06 Total bids 531.3 mln lei 1.25 bln lei Allotted 441.3 mln lei 938.5 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.20 1.33 ($1 = 4.5846 lei) (Reporting by Rafal Wojciech Nowak and Marta Maciag) ((RafalWojciech.Nowak@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 63))

