Romania sells 4.02 bln lei of Nov 2025 bonds, sells 3.88 bln lei of Sept 2032 bonds

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 4.02 billion lei ($898.75 million) worth of November 2025 bonds and a more than planned 3.88 billion lei worth of September 2032 bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield of 7.10% and 7.39% respectively, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei of the November 2025 paper, last tendered the bonds in December at an average yield of 7.47% and planned to sell 500 million lei of the September 2032 paper, last tendered the bonds also in December at an average yield of 8.32%.

Series: ROJ0LNOCKHR8

Issue date 30/01/2023 07/12/2022 Auction date 26/01/2023 05/12/2022 Maturity 25/11/2025 25/11/2025 Avg.yield (pct) 7.10 7.47 Avg. accepted price 91.0672 89.7738 Highest accepted yield 7.10 7.50 Tail (highest yield minus average yield) 0.0 0.03 Total bids 4.83 bln lei 770.8 mln lei Allotted 4.02 bln lei 662.0 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.20 1.16 Series: RO52CQA3C829

Issue date 30/01/2023 21/12/2022 Auction date 26/01/2023 19/12/2022 Maturity 29/09/2032 29/09/2032 Avg.yield (pct) 7.39 8.32 Avg. accepted price 105.7322 99.4640 Highest accepted yield 7.40 8.35 Tail (highest yield minus average yield) 0.01 0.03 Total bids 4.63 bln lei 1.07 bln lei Allotted 3.88 bln lei 837.4 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.19 1.28 ($1 = 4.4729 lei) (Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk) ((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

