Romania sells 4.02 bln lei of Nov 2025 bonds, sells 3.88 bln lei of Sept 2032 bonds

January 26, 2023 — 08:59 am EST

Written by Antonis Triantafyllou and Antonis Pothitos for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 4.02 billion lei ($898.75 million) worth of November 2025 bonds and a more than planned 3.88 billion lei worth of September 2032 bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield of 7.10% and 7.39% respectively, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei of the November 2025 paper, last tendered the bonds in December at an average yield of 7.47% and planned to sell 500 million lei of the September 2032 paper, last tendered the bonds also in December at an average yield of 8.32%.

Series: ROJ0LNOCKHR8

Issue date

30/01/2023

07/12/2022

Auction date

26/01/2023

05/12/2022

Maturity

25/11/2025

25/11/2025

Avg.yield (pct)

7.10

7.47

Avg. accepted price

91.0672

89.7738

Highest accepted yield

7.10

7.50

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.0

0.03

Total bids

4.83 bln lei

770.8 mln lei

Allotted

4.02 bln lei

662.0 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.20

1.16

Series: RO52CQA3C829

Issue date

30/01/2023

21/12/2022

Auction date

26/01/2023

19/12/2022

Maturity

29/09/2032

29/09/2032

Avg.yield (pct)

7.39

8.32

Avg. accepted price

105.7322

99.4640

Highest accepted yield

7.40

8.35

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.01

0.03

Total bids

4.63 bln lei

1.07 bln lei

Allotted

3.88 bln lei

837.4 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.19

1.28

($1 = 4.4729 lei)

(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.