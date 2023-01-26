Romania sells 4.02 bln lei of Nov 2025 bonds, sells 3.88 bln lei of Sept 2032 bonds

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 4.02 billion lei ($898.75 million) worth of November 2025 bonds and a more than planned 3.88 billion lei worth of September 2032 bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield of 7.10% and 7.39% respectively, central bank data showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei of the November 2025 paper, last tendered the bonds in December at an average yield of 7.47% and planned to sell 500 million lei of the September 2032 paper, last tendered the bonds also in December at an average yield of 8.32%.
Series: ROJ0LNOCKHR8
Issue date
30/01/2023
07/12/2022
Auction date
26/01/2023
05/12/2022
Maturity
25/11/2025
25/11/2025
Avg.yield (pct)
7.10
7.47
Avg. accepted price
91.0672
89.7738
Highest accepted yield
7.10
7.50
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.0
0.03
Total bids
4.83 bln lei
770.8 mln lei
Allotted
4.02 bln lei
662.0 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.20
1.16
Series: RO52CQA3C829
Issue date
30/01/2023
21/12/2022
Auction date
26/01/2023
19/12/2022
Maturity
29/09/2032
29/09/2032
Avg.yield (pct)
7.39
8.32
Avg. accepted price
105.7322
99.4640
Highest accepted yield
7.40
8.35
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.01
0.03
Total bids
4.63 bln lei
1.07 bln lei
Allotted
3.88 bln lei
837.4 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.19
1.28
($1 = 4.4729 lei)
(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)
((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))
