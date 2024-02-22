News & Insights

Romania sells 340.0 mln lei of February 2038 bonds

February 22, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by Antonis Triantafyllou and Rafal Wojciech for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 340.0 million lei ($74.14 million) worth of February 2038 bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.55%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 200 million lei of the February 2038 paper, last tendered the bonds in January at an average yield of 6.43%.

Series: ROODU3PR9NF9

Issue date

26/02/2024

25/01/2024

Auction date

22/02/2024

22/01/2024

Maturity

24/02/2038

24/02/2038

Avg.yield (pct)

6.55

6.43

Avg. accepted price

112.0813

113.3609

Highest accepted yield

6.57

6.45

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.02

0.02

Total bids

729.0 mln lei

453.1 mln lei

Allotted

340.0 mln lei

343.1 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

2.14

1.32

($1 = 4.5858 lei)

(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou and Rafal Wojciech in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

