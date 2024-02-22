Romania sells 340.0 mln lei of February 2038 bonds

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 340.0 million lei ($74.14 million) worth of February 2038 bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.55%, central bank data showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 200 million lei of the February 2038 paper, last tendered the bonds in January at an average yield of 6.43%.
Series: ROODU3PR9NF9
Issue date
26/02/2024
25/01/2024
Auction date
22/02/2024
22/01/2024
Maturity
24/02/2038
24/02/2038
Avg.yield (pct)
6.55
6.43
Avg. accepted price
112.0813
113.3609
Highest accepted yield
6.57
6.45
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.02
0.02
Total bids
729.0 mln lei
453.1 mln lei
Allotted
340.0 mln lei
343.1 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
2.14
1.32
($1 = 4.5858 lei)
(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou and Rafal Wojciech in Gdansk)
