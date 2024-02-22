Romania sells 340.0 mln lei of February 2038 bonds

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 340.0 million lei ($74.14 million) worth of February 2038 bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.55%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 200 million lei of the February 2038 paper, last tendered the bonds in January at an average yield of 6.43%.

Series: ROODU3PR9NF9

Issue date 26/02/2024 25/01/2024 Auction date 22/02/2024 22/01/2024 Maturity 24/02/2038 24/02/2038 Avg.yield (pct) 6.55 6.43 Avg. accepted price 112.0813 113.3609 Highest accepted yield 6.57 6.45 Tail (highest yield minus average yield) 0.02 0.02 Total bids 729.0 mln lei 453.1 mln lei Allotted 340.0 mln lei 343.1 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 2.14 1.32 ($1 = 4.5858 lei) (Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou and Rafal Wojciech in Gdansk) ((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

