Romania sells 259.5 mln euros of April 2025 bonds

BUCHAREST, April 12 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a more than planned 259.5 million euros ($281.74 million) worth of April 2025 bonds on Tuesday at an average accepted yield of 1.94%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers last issued domestic euro paper in 2021 when they sold Dec. 2023 bonds at a negative yield of -0.04%.

Romania has sold roughly 15.5 billion lei worth of debt so far this year and has tapped foreign markets for 2.5 billion euros worth of 2028 and 2034 eurobonds, as well as $2.1 billion worth of 2027 and 2032 bonds.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

