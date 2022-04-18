Romania sells 201.5 mln lei of April 2026 bonds, rejects all Oct. 2034 bids
April 18 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a less than planned 201.5 million lei ($44.10 million) worth of April 2026 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 6.50%, and rejected all bids for Oct. 2034 bonds, central bank data showed.
Debt managers last sold April 2026 bonds in 2020, but they sold June 2026 paper earlier this month at an average yield of 6.38%. They issued 2034 paper in March at an average yield of 6.21%. On Monday, the minstry had planned to sell 300 million lei worth of each maturity.
Romania has sold just under 16.3 billion lei and 259.5 million euros worth of domestic debt so far this year. It has tapped foreign markets for 2.5 billion euros worth of 2028 and 2034 eurobonds, as well as $2.1 billion worth of 2027 and 2032 bonds.
Series:
ROHRVN7NLNO2
ROGSHSTVFMX2
Issue date
20/04/2022
13/04/2022
Auction date
18/04/2022
11/04/2022
Maturity
22/04/2026
24/06/2026
Avg.yield (pct)
6.50
6.38
Avg. accepted price
94.3292
88.7520
Highest accepted yield
6.52
6.42
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.02
0.04
Total bids
250.5 mln lei
359.0 mln lei
Allotted
201.5 mln lei
176.0 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.2
2.0
($1 = 4.5689 lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
