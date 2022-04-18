Romania sells 201.5 mln lei of April 2026 bonds, rejects all Oct. 2034 bids

April 18 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a less than planned 201.5 million lei ($44.10 million) worth of April 2026 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 6.50%, and rejected all bids for Oct. 2034 bonds, central bank data showed.

Debt managers last sold April 2026 bonds in 2020, but they sold June 2026 paper earlier this month at an average yield of 6.38%. They issued 2034 paper in March at an average yield of 6.21%. On Monday, the minstry had planned to sell 300 million lei worth of each maturity.

Romania has sold just under 16.3 billion lei and 259.5 million euros worth of domestic debt so far this year. It has tapped foreign markets for 2.5 billion euros worth of 2028 and 2034 eurobonds, as well as $2.1 billion worth of 2027 and 2032 bonds.

Series: ROHRVN7NLNO2 ROGSHSTVFMX2 Issue date 20/04/2022 13/04/2022 Auction date 18/04/2022 11/04/2022 Maturity 22/04/2026 24/06/2026 Avg.yield (pct) 6.50 6.38 Avg. accepted price 94.3292 88.7520 Highest accepted yield 6.52 6.42 Tail (highest yield minus average yield) 0.02 0.04 Total bids 250.5 mln lei 359.0 mln lei Allotted 201.5 mln lei 176.0 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.2 2.0 ($1 = 4.5689 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie) ((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

