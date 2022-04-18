Romania sells 201.5 mln lei of April 2026 bonds, rejects all Oct. 2034 bids

Contributor
Luiza Ilie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mihai Barbu

Romania's finance ministry sold a less than planned 201.5 million lei ($44.10 million) worth of April 2026 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 6.50%, and rejected all bids for Oct. 2034 bonds, central bank data showed.

April 18 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a less than planned 201.5 million lei ($44.10 million) worth of April 2026 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 6.50%, and rejected all bids for Oct. 2034 bonds, central bank data showed.

Debt managers last sold April 2026 bonds in 2020, but they sold June 2026 paper earlier this month at an average yield of 6.38%. They issued 2034 paper in March at an average yield of 6.21%. On Monday, the minstry had planned to sell 300 million lei worth of each maturity.

Romania has sold just under 16.3 billion lei and 259.5 million euros worth of domestic debt so far this year. It has tapped foreign markets for 2.5 billion euros worth of 2028 and 2034 eurobonds, as well as $2.1 billion worth of 2027 and 2032 bonds.

Series:

ROHRVN7NLNO2

ROGSHSTVFMX2

Issue date

20/04/2022

13/04/2022

Auction date

18/04/2022

11/04/2022

Maturity

22/04/2026

24/06/2026

Avg.yield (pct)

6.50

6.38

Avg. accepted price

94.3292

88.7520

Highest accepted yield

6.52

6.42

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.02

0.04

Total bids

250.5 mln lei

359.0 mln lei

Allotted

201.5 mln lei

176.0 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.2

2.0

($1 = 4.5689 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More