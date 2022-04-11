Romania sells 175 mln lei of October 2030 bonds, sells 176 mln lei of June 2026 bonds
April 11 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold less than a planned 175 million lei ($38.64 million) worth of Oct. 2030 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 6.61%, and sold less than a planned 176 million lei ($38.86 million) worth of June 2026 treasury bonds on Monday, at an average accepted yield of 6.38%, central bank data showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 300 million lei of 2030 bonds, last tendered them in March at an average yield of 6.06%.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 300 million lei of 2026 bonds, last tendered them in March at an average yield of 5.92%.
Series: ROINPAL298G4
Issue date
13/04/2022
07/03/2022
Auction date
11/04/2022
03/03/2022
Maturity
24/10/2030
24/10/2030
Avg.yield (pct)
6.61
6.06
Avg. accepted price
84.2889
87.4235
Highest accepted yield
6.62
6.09
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.01
0.03
Total bids
226 mln lei
310 mln lei
Allotted
175 mln lei
285 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.3
1.1
Series: ROGSHSTVFMX2
Issue date
13/04/2022
28/03/2022
Auction date
11/04/2022
24/03/2022
Maturity
24/06/2026
24/06/2026
Avg.yield (pct)
6.38
5.92
Avg. accepted price
88.7520
90.2163
Highest accepted yield
6.42
5.94
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.04
0.02
Total bids
359.0 mln lei
310.0 mln lei
Allotted
176.0 mln lei
282.0 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
2.0
1.1
($1 = 4.5285 lei)
(Reporting by Weronika Maria Edmunds and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk)
