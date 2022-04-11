Romania sells 175 mln lei of October 2030 bonds, sells 176 mln lei of June 2026 bonds

April 11 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold less than a planned 175 million lei ($38.64 million) worth of Oct. 2030 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 6.61%, and sold less than a planned 176 million lei ($38.86 million) worth of June 2026 treasury bonds on Monday, at an average accepted yield of 6.38%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 300 million lei of 2030 bonds, last tendered them in March at an average yield of 6.06%.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 300 million lei of 2026 bonds, last tendered them in March at an average yield of 5.92%.

Series: ROINPAL298G4

Issue date

13/04/2022

07/03/2022

Auction date

11/04/2022

03/03/2022

Maturity

24/10/2030

24/10/2030

Avg.yield (pct)

6.61

6.06

Avg. accepted price

84.2889

87.4235

Highest accepted yield

6.62

6.09

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.01

0.03

Total bids

226 mln lei

310 mln lei

Allotted

175 mln lei

285 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.3

1.1

Series: ROGSHSTVFMX2

Issue date

13/04/2022

28/03/2022

Auction date

11/04/2022

24/03/2022

Maturity

24/06/2026

24/06/2026

Avg.yield (pct)

6.38

5.92

Avg. accepted price

88.7520

90.2163

Highest accepted yield

6.42

5.94

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.04

0.02

Total bids

359.0 mln lei

310.0 mln lei

Allotted

176.0 mln lei

282.0 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

2.0

1.1

($1 = 4.5285 lei)

(Reporting by Weronika Maria Edmunds and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.