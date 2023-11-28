Romania sells 129.3 mln euros of November 2025 bonds, 383.4 mln euros of one-year T-bills

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 129.3 million euros ($141.66 million) worth of November 2025 bonds, and a more than planned 383.4 million euros($420.05 million) worth of one-year T-bills on Tuesday, at an average accepted yield of 4.50% and 4.18% respectively, central bank data showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 100 million euros of the 2025 paper, last tendered similar paper last year in November at an average yield of 4.13%. They had also planned to sell 200 million euros of one-year treasury bills, similar bills were last tendered in November the previous year at an average yield of 2.87%.
Series: ROA4CUA6DR26
Issue date
29/11/2023
Auction date
28/11/2023
Maturity
29/11/2025
Avg.yield (pct)
4.50
Avg. accepted price
100.3836
Highest accepted yield
4.51
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.01
Total bids
179.3 mln euros
Allotted
129.3 mln euros
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.39
Series: ROS3X04VIMF5
Issue date
29/11/2023
Auction date
28/11/2023
Maturity
27/11/2024
Avg.yield (pct)
4.18
Avg. accepted price
95.9421
Highest accepted yield
4.20
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.02
Total bids
485.9 mln euros
Allotted
383.4 mln euros
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.27
($1 = 0.9127 euros)
(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)
