Romania sells 129.3 mln euros of November 2025 bonds, 383.4 mln euros of one-year T-bills

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 129.3 million euros ($141.66 million) worth of November 2025 bonds, and a more than planned 383.4 million euros($420.05 million) worth of one-year T-bills on Tuesday, at an average accepted yield of 4.50% and 4.18% respectively, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 100 million euros of the 2025 paper, last tendered similar paper last year in November at an average yield of 4.13%. They had also planned to sell 200 million euros of one-year treasury bills, similar bills were last tendered in November the previous year at an average yield of 2.87%.

Series: ROA4CUA6DR26

Issue date

29/11/2023

Auction date

28/11/2023

Maturity

29/11/2025

Avg.yield (pct)

4.50

Avg. accepted price

100.3836

Highest accepted yield

4.51

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.01

Total bids

179.3 mln euros

Allotted

129.3 mln euros

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.39

Series: ROS3X04VIMF5

Issue date

29/11/2023

Auction date

28/11/2023

Maturity

27/11/2024

Avg.yield (pct)

4.18

Avg. accepted price

95.9421

Highest accepted yield

4.20

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.02

Total bids

485.9 mln euros

Allotted

383.4 mln euros

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.27

