Romania sells 1.37 bln lei of April 2026 bonds, 1.98 bln lei of April 2036 bonds

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a more planned 1.37 billion lei ($295.23 million) worth of April 2026 treasury bonds and a more than planned 1.98 billion lei ($426.69 million) worth of April 2036bonds on Thursday, at an average accepted yield of 7.30% and 8.11% respectively, central bank data showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 400.0 million lei of the April 2026 bonds, last tendered them in December at an average yield of 7.56%.
They had also planned to sell 400.0 million lei of the April 2036 treasury bonds, which they last tendered in December at an average yield of 7.87%.
Series: ROHRVN7NLNO2
|
Issue date
9/1/2023
21/12/2022
Auction date
5/1/2023
19/12/2022
Maturity
22/04/2026
22/04/2026
Avg.yield (pct)
7.30
7.56
Avg. accepted price
93.0242
92.2151
Highest accepted yield
7.34
7.63
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.04
0.07
Total bids
1.75 bln lei
561.5 mln lei
Allotted
1.37 bln lei
531.5 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.3
1.1
Series: RO1J9H39WKT4
|
Issue date
9/1/2023
07/12/2022
Auction date
5/1/2023
05/12/2022
Maturity
28/04/2036
28/04/2036
Avg.yield (pct)
8.11
7.87
Avg. accepted price
69.2489
70.6454
Highest accepted yield
8.15
7.87
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.04
0.0
Total bids
2.36 bln lei
1.32 bln lei
Allotted
1.98 bln lei
825.0 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.2
1.6
($1 = 4.6404 lei)
(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)
