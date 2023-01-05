Romania sells 1.37 bln lei of April 2026 bonds, 1.98 bln lei of April 2036 bonds

January 05, 2023 — 07:44 am EST

Written by Karol Badohal and Adrianna Ebert for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a more planned 1.37 billion lei ($295.23 million) worth of April 2026 treasury bonds and a more than planned 1.98 billion lei ($426.69 million) worth of April 2036bonds on Thursday, at an average accepted yield of 7.30% and 8.11% respectively, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 400.0 million lei of the April 2026 bonds, last tendered them in December at an average yield of 7.56%.

They had also planned to sell 400.0 million lei of the April 2036 treasury bonds, which they last tendered in December at an average yield of 7.87%.

Series: ROHRVN7NLNO2

Issue date

9/1/2023

21/12/2022

Auction date

5/1/2023

19/12/2022

Maturity

22/04/2026

22/04/2026

Avg.yield (pct)

7.30

7.56

Avg. accepted price

93.0242

92.2151

Highest accepted yield

7.34

7.63

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.04

0.07

Total bids

1.75 bln lei

561.5 mln lei

Allotted

1.37 bln lei

531.5 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.3

1.1

Series: RO1J9H39WKT4

Issue date

9/1/2023

07/12/2022

Auction date

5/1/2023

05/12/2022

Maturity

28/04/2036

28/04/2036

Avg.yield (pct)

8.11

7.87

Avg. accepted price

69.2489

70.6454

Highest accepted yield

8.15

7.87

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.04

0.0

Total bids

2.36 bln lei

1.32 bln lei

Allotted

1.98 bln lei

825.0 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.2

1.6

($1 = 4.6404 lei)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 769 66 00))

