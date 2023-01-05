Romania sells 1.37 bln lei of April 2026 bonds, 1.98 bln lei of April 2036 bonds

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a more planned 1.37 billion lei ($295.23 million) worth of April 2026 treasury bonds and a more than planned 1.98 billion lei ($426.69 million) worth of April 2036bonds on Thursday, at an average accepted yield of 7.30% and 8.11% respectively, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 400.0 million lei of the April 2026 bonds, last tendered them in December at an average yield of 7.56%.

They had also planned to sell 400.0 million lei of the April 2036 treasury bonds, which they last tendered in December at an average yield of 7.87%.

Series: ROHRVN7NLNO2 Issue date 9/1/2023 21/12/2022 Auction date 5/1/2023 19/12/2022 Maturity 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 Avg.yield (pct) 7.30 7.56 Avg. accepted price 93.0242 92.2151 Highest accepted yield 7.34 7.63 Tail (highest yield minus average yield) 0.04 0.07 Total bids 1.75 bln lei 561.5 mln lei Allotted 1.37 bln lei 531.5 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.3 1.1 Series: RO1J9H39WKT4 Issue date 9/1/2023 07/12/2022 Auction date 5/1/2023 05/12/2022 Maturity 28/04/2036 28/04/2036 Avg.yield (pct) 8.11 7.87 Avg. accepted price 69.2489 70.6454 Highest accepted yield 8.15 7.87 Tail (highest yield minus average yield) 0.04 0.0 Total bids 2.36 bln lei 1.32 bln lei Allotted 1.98 bln lei 825.0 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.2 1.6 ($1 = 4.6404 lei) (Reporting by Karol Badohal and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk) ((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 769 66 00))

