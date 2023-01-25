Romania sells 1.33 bln lei of three-month bills

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a more than planned 1.33 billion lei ($295.11 million) of three-month treasury bills on Wednesday, at an average accepted yield of 6.70%, central bank data showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei of the paper, last tendered similar treasury bills in March 2022 at an average accepted yield of 4.01%.
Series:
ROQMNUI19WHO
ROM9AXD9HH69
Issue date
25/01/2023
07/03/2022
Auction date
26/01/2023
03/03/2022
Maturity
26/04/2023
29/06/2022
Avg.yield (pct)
6.70
4.01
Avg. accepted price
98.3519
98.7455
Highest accepted yield
6.75
4.05
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.05
0.04
Total bids
1.94 bln lei
304.5 mln lei
Allotted
1.33 bln lei
171.3 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.5
1.8
($1 = 4.5068 lei)
(Reporting by Anna Banacka and Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)
((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))
