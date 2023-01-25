Romania sells 1.33 bln lei of three-month bills

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a more than planned 1.33 billion lei ($295.11 million) of three-month treasury bills on Wednesday, at an average accepted yield of 6.70%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei of the paper, last tendered similar treasury bills in March 2022 at an average accepted yield of 4.01%.

Series:

ROQMNUI19WHO

ROM9AXD9HH69

Issue date

25/01/2023

07/03/2022

Auction date

26/01/2023

03/03/2022

Maturity

26/04/2023

29/06/2022

Avg.yield (pct)

6.70

4.01

Avg. accepted price

98.3519

98.7455

Highest accepted yield

6.75

4.05

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.05

0.04

Total bids

1.94 bln lei

304.5 mln lei

Allotted

1.33 bln lei

171.3 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.5

1.8

($1 = 4.5068 lei)

(Reporting by Anna Banacka and Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

