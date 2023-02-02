Romania sells 1.08 bln lei of April 2036 bonds

February 02, 2023 — 07:29 am EST

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a more than planned 1.08 billion lei ($242.67 million) worth of April 2036bonds on Thursday, at an average accepted yield of 7.43%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500.0 million lei of the April 2036 treasury bonds, which they last tendered in January at an average yield of 8.11%.

Series: RO1J9H39WKT4

Issue date

6/02/2023

9/01/2023

Auction date

2/02/2023

5/01/2023

Maturity

28/04/2036

28/04/2036

Avg.yield (pct)

7.43

8.11

Avg. accepted price

73.7521

69.2489

Highest accepted yield

7.46

8.15

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.03

0.04

Total bids

1.90 bln lei

2.36 bln lei

Allotted

1.08 bln lei

1.98 bln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.76

1.19

($1 = 4.4504 lei)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk)

