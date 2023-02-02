Romania sells 1.08 bln lei of April 2036 bonds

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a more than planned 1.08 billion lei ($242.67 million) worth of April 2036bonds on Thursday, at an average accepted yield of 7.43%, central bank data showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500.0 million lei of the April 2036 treasury bonds, which they last tendered in January at an average yield of 8.11%.
Series: RO1J9H39WKT4
Issue date
6/02/2023
9/01/2023
Auction date
2/02/2023
5/01/2023
Maturity
28/04/2036
28/04/2036
Avg.yield (pct)
7.43
8.11
Avg. accepted price
73.7521
69.2489
Highest accepted yield
7.46
8.15
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.03
0.04
Total bids
1.90 bln lei
2.36 bln lei
Allotted
1.08 bln lei
1.98 bln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.76
1.19
($1 = 4.4504 lei)
(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk)
((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 769 66 00))
