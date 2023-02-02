Romania sells 1.08 bln lei of April 2036 bonds

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold a more than planned 1.08 billion lei ($242.67 million) worth of April 2036bonds on Thursday, at an average accepted yield of 7.43%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500.0 million lei of the April 2036 treasury bonds, which they last tendered in January at an average yield of 8.11%.

Series: RO1J9H39WKT4 Issue date 6/02/2023 9/01/2023 Auction date 2/02/2023 5/01/2023 Maturity 28/04/2036 28/04/2036 Avg.yield (pct) 7.43 8.11 Avg. accepted price 73.7521 69.2489 Highest accepted yield 7.46 8.15 Tail (highest yield minus average yield) 0.03 0.04 Total bids 1.90 bln lei 2.36 bln lei Allotted 1.08 bln lei 1.98 bln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.76 1.19 ($1 = 4.4504 lei) (Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk) ((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 769 66 00))

