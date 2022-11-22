Romania schedules Nov. 28 tenders for 800 mln euros of 2023, 2025 bonds

BUCHAREST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Romanian debt managers added two euro-denominated bond tenders to their November domestic issuance plans, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry aims to sell 400 million euros ($410.52 million) each of Nov. 2023 and Nov. 2025 treasury bonds on Nov. 28, in addition to an issuance target of 4.79 billion lei ($999.48 million) worth of bills and bonds for this month.

($1 = 0.9744 euros)

($1 = 4.7925 lei)

