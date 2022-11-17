Romania plans to take majority stake in budget carrier Blue Air

BUCHAREST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Romanian government plans to take a majority stake in budget airline Blue Air over unpaid debt to the state, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The carrier has been struggling since 2020, when it entered a debt restructuring agreement to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, taking a state loan worth 300.78 million lei ($63.1 million) and putting up 75% of its stock as a guarantee.

In September its bank accounts were blocked by the state for failing to pay a fine, prompting the company to cancel all flights for a month, though it has yet to resume operations.

As guarantor of the loan from the Export-Import Bank of Romania (Eximbank), the finance ministry said it has asked the bank to analyse the possibility of a takeover.

"The move was necessary after Blue Air has repeatedly failed to meet its obligations ... namely not paying interest and capital rates on the state-guaranteed loan," the statement said.

A Blue Air representative could not be reached for immediate comment.

It was unclear what would happen to the company after a takeover. The government could merge it with state carrier Tarom or simply transfer or sell its remaining assets to recover losses.

($1 = 4.7695 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by David Goodman)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

