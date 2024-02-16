News & Insights

Commodities

Romania ordered to recover $36.4 mln state aid for Blue Air airline

Credit: REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

February 16, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators on Friday ordered Romania to recover 33.84 million euros ($36.4 million) in illegal state aid given to struggling Romanian airline Blue Air because its overhaul plan would not be able to restore its long-term viability.

The order from the European Commission followed a year-long investigation into Blue Air whose financial troubles dated from 2019.

The EU competition enforcer had in 2020 cleared a 28-million-euro public guarantee to cover Blue Air's pandemic-related losses and a 33.84-million-euro public guarantee on a rescue loan to cover the carrier's liquidity needs.

Romania, which took a 75% stake in Blue Air in 2022, subsequently proposed a restructuring plan for the carrier.

"The restructuring plan for Blue Air was not feasible, coherent and sufficiently far-reaching to restore the airline's long-term viability within a reasonable timeframe and without unduly distorting competition in the single market," the Commission said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9291 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.