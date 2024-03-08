Romania needs tight monetary policy until firmer signs of lower inflation, IMF says

By Luiza Ilie and Gergely Szakacs

BUCHAREST, March 8 (Reuters) - Disinflation in Romania has been slower than elsewhere in Europe, while strong wage growth and loose fiscal policy pose risks to the inflation outlook, calling for tight monetary policy, an International Monetary Fund official said.

Unlike its peers in Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, which have started lowering borrowing costs aided by a retreat in price growth from double digits, the National Bank of Romania has held off on rate cuts.

Data released on Friday showed Romania's economy expanding by 2.1% in 2023, far outpacing the Czech Republic and Hungary, which dipped into recession, while Poland, the region's biggest economy, avoided it by the narrowest of margins.

While base effects and weak demand helped push inflation near central bank targets in the Czech Republic and Hungary in January, a series of tax changes pushed price growth in Romania to 7.3% based on Eurostat data, the European Union's highest.

"Disinflation in Romania has been relatively slow compared to what we are seeing in the rest of Europe," IMF Senior Regional Representative for Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe Geoff Gottlieb told Reuters, adding that "very high" wage growth and loose fiscal policy represented risks going forward.

"Taken together, this points to a need for maintaining tight monetary policy until headline and core inflation are on a firmer downward path to the tolerance band," he said, also calling for more effective fiscal consolidation.

His remarks came in response to questions about the strength of consumer demand in Romania and whether it could postpone the start of rate easing from the EU's second-highest level of 7%.

While 2024 retail sales were off to a slow start in Poland and Hungary, in Romania they increased by 5.1%, with more strength in the pipeline driven by what Erste Group economists say will be the fastest rise in real wages in five years.

"Coupled with the higher-than-expected inflation print in January, this sharp increase in private consumption complicates the outlook for the National Bank of Romania's easing cycle," analysts at ING said in a note.

"Stronger-than-expected inflationary pressures from the demand channel are exactly what policymakers don't need right now."

Poland's central bank, which kept its main rate unchanged at 5.75% on Wednesday, could stay on hold for the rest of the year amid risks of a rebound in inflation, while the scope for further aggressive rate cuts in Hungary is also .

Romania's central bank, which holds its next policy meeting in early April, could start lowering borrowing costs in May, though several risks, including fiscal policy uncertainties in a heavy election year, complicate the policy outlook.

(Writing by Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Alison Williams)

