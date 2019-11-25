Romania leu at one-week high after vote, seen as temporary

By 0805 GMT, the leu traded 0.1% higher on the day against the euro at 4.7710, its highest level since Nov. 18. The unit remains down 2.5% this year, the region's second-worst performer after the Hungarian forint.

"Outside of economic growth, there is nothing to support leu appreciation," said one dealer with a foreign bank in Bucharest.

"Barring central bank support, the same scenario as last year is likely, that ... the leu will tread water in December and then take off from January."

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

