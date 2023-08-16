Romania flash Q2 GDP up 1.1% y/y, below forecast

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Romania's economy ROGDPF=ECIrose 1.1% on the year in the second quarter, below market expectations, a flash estimate from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to grow 2.4% on the year.

On a quarterly basis, the economy rose 0.9% in seasonally adjusted terms in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Kasia Zajaczkowska in Gdansk)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.