Romania flash Q2 GDP up 1.1% y/y, below forecast

August 16, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Kasia Zajaczkowska for Reuters

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Romania's economy ROGDPF=ECIrose 1.1% on the year in the second quarter, below market expectations, a flash estimate from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to grow 2.4% on the year.

On a quarterly basis, the economy rose 0.9% in seasonally adjusted terms in the second quarter.

Reporting by Kasia Zajaczkowska in Gdansk

