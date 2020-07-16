Romania finmin says sells planned 500 mln lei of 2025 bonds

BUCHAREST, July 16 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry said it sold a planned 500 million lei ($118.07 million) of July 2025 treasury bonds on Thursday at average accepted yields of 3.79%.

Debt managers last issued the paper in June at 3.71%.

So far this year, Romania sold roughly 44 billion lei of local currency bills and bonds as well as 150 million euros worth of euro-denominated paper, and tapped foreign markets for 6.3 billion euros worth of Eurobonds.

It also sold 10-year dollar-denominated bonds worth $1.3 billion and $2 billion of 30-year bonds on the external market.

Series: RODD24CXRK47

Issue date

20/07/2020

17/06/2020

Auction date

16/07/2020

15/06/2020

Maturity

28/07/2025

28/07/2025

Avg.yield (pct)

3.79

3.71

Avg. accepted price

99.3533

99.7271

Highest accepted yield

3.80

3.72

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.01

0.01

Total bids

990.5 mln lei

1.66 bln lei

Allotted

500.0 mln lei

1.26 bln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

2.00

1.3

($1 = 4.2347 lei)

(Reporting by Radu Marinas)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com))

