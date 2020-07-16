Romania finmin says sells planned 500 mln lei of 2025 bonds

BUCHAREST, July 16 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry said it sold a planned 500 million lei ($118.07 million) of July 2025 treasury bonds on Thursday at average accepted yields of 3.79%.
Debt managers last issued the paper in June at 3.71%.
So far this year, Romania sold roughly 44 billion lei of local currency bills and bonds as well as 150 million euros worth of euro-denominated paper, and tapped foreign markets for 6.3 billion euros worth of Eurobonds.
It also sold 10-year dollar-denominated bonds worth $1.3 billion and $2 billion of 30-year bonds on the external market.
Series: RODD24CXRK47
Issue date
20/07/2020
17/06/2020
Auction date
16/07/2020
15/06/2020
Maturity
28/07/2025
28/07/2025
Avg.yield (pct)
3.79
3.71
Avg. accepted price
99.3533
99.7271
Highest accepted yield
3.80
3.72
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.01
0.01
Total bids
990.5 mln lei
1.66 bln lei
Allotted
500.0 mln lei
1.26 bln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
2.00
1.3
($1 = 4.2347 lei)
(Reporting by Radu Marinas)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com))
