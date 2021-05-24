Romania finmin says sells 300 mln lei of 2034 bonds, yields up

Radu Marinas Reuters
Published

Romania sold a planned 300 million lei ($74.38 million) of 2034 treasury bonds on Monday, at an average accepted yield of 4.15%, the central bank said.

Debt managers last sold the paper series RO4KELYFLVK4, in April at an 3.86% annual average yield.

So far this year, Romania sold 24.7 billion lei and 1.48 billion euros worth of domestic bonds and 3.5 billion euros of 2033 and 2041 Eurobonds.

Series: RO4KELYFLVK4

Issue date

26/05/2021

26/04/2021

Auction date

24/05/2021

22/04/2021

Maturity

11/10/2034

11/10/2034

Avg.yield (pct)

4.15

3.86

Avg. accepted price

106.0470

109.1346

Highest accepted yield

4.16

3.88

Tail (highest yield minus average yield)

0.01

0.02

Total bids

571.6 mln lei

708.4 mln lei

Allotted

300.0 mln lei

300.0 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio

1.91

2.36

($1 = 4.0333 lei)

(Reporting by Radu Marinas)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))

