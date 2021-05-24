Romania finmin says sells 300 mln lei of 2034 bonds, yields up

BUCHAREST, May 24 (Reuters) - Romania sold a planned 300 million lei ($74.38 million) of 2034 treasury bonds on Monday, at an average accepted yield of 4.15%, the central bank said.

Debt managers last sold the paper series RO4KELYFLVK4, in April at an 3.86% annual average yield.

So far this year, Romania sold 24.7 billion lei and 1.48 billion euros worth of domestic bonds and 3.5 billion euros of 2033 and 2041 Eurobonds.

Series: RO4KELYFLVK4 Issue date 26/05/2021 26/04/2021 Auction date 24/05/2021 22/04/2021 Maturity 11/10/2034 11/10/2034 Avg.yield (pct) 4.15 3.86 Avg. accepted price 106.0470 109.1346 Highest accepted yield 4.16 3.88 Tail (highest yield minus average yield) 0.01 0.02 Total bids 571.6 mln lei 708.4 mln lei Allotted 300.0 mln lei 300.0 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.91 2.36 ($1 = 4.0333 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas) ((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))

