Romania finmin says sells 300 mln lei of 2034 bonds, yields up

BUCHAREST, May 24 (Reuters) - Romania sold a planned 300 million lei ($74.38 million) of 2034 treasury bonds on Monday, at an average accepted yield of 4.15%, the central bank said.
Debt managers last sold the paper series RO4KELYFLVK4, in April at an 3.86% annual average yield.
So far this year, Romania sold 24.7 billion lei and 1.48 billion euros worth of domestic bonds and 3.5 billion euros of 2033 and 2041 Eurobonds.
Series: RO4KELYFLVK4
Issue date
26/05/2021
26/04/2021
Auction date
24/05/2021
22/04/2021
Maturity
11/10/2034
11/10/2034
Avg.yield (pct)
4.15
3.86
Avg. accepted price
106.0470
109.1346
Highest accepted yield
4.16
3.88
Tail (highest yield minus average yield)
0.01
0.02
Total bids
571.6 mln lei
708.4 mln lei
Allotted
300.0 mln lei
300.0 mln lei
Bid-to-cover ratio
1.91
2.36
($1 = 4.0333 lei)
(Reporting by Radu Marinas)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))
