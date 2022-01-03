Romania central bank's December FX reserves up to 40.48 bln euros

The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, rose by 1.19 billion euros ($1.35 billion) to 40.48 billion euros at the end of December, the bank said on Monday.

Inflows were 5.02 billion euros, including changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves and inflows into the finance ministry's accounts, including 1.85 billion euros worth of European Union COVID-19 recovery funds.

Outflows were 3.83 billion euros and included changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves and interest payments on foreign currency public debt.

The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 152 million euros in December.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

